POINT TOWNSHIP — Expect daytime lane closures this week, beginning Wednesday through Friday on Route 147, due to work connected with the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway's river bridge phase of the project.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there will be a lane closure on Route 147 between the Little Sportsman’s Shop, approximately a half-mile south of Ridge Road, to R&B Motorsport and Hobby, near the new bridge overpass.
The contractor, Trumbull Corp., of Pittsburgh, will be removing temporary fill that was used to build the bridge. Drivers should expect single-lane conditions with flagging. Work will be 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
— RICK DANDES