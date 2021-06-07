Congratulations graduates! ... And on behalf of the Class of 2021, I would like to show our gratitude to the people who got us to this point. To the administration, thank you for working tirelessly to give us the end-of-year events that we have earned. You are tasked with difficult decisions and we know that you always have our best interest at heart. To the faculty, staff, and class advisors, thank you for not only helping us as students, but as people. Not only did you teach us the curriculum, but also about perseverance, strength, and hard work. To the families of our graduates, today is as much your day, as it is ours. Your unconditional love and support has meant the world to us and no short thanks in this speech can adequately show our gratitude.
It was December 7, 2018, I was a sophomore and it was the day of my first basketball game as a varsity starter. I was rushing around doing my usual pregame routine when my parents stopped me and gave me a necklace. And inscribed on the necklace were the words “Enjoy the Journey,” but unfortunately what came next wasn’t exactly the definition of enjoyable.
Our young and bright-eyed team drove on the bus for an hour and 24 minutes to reach the home court of powerhouse Dunmore. I remember walking into the dark gym that had no cellphone service and not being able to listen to music during warmups, there was a huge Bucks student section screaming at us to miss every shot and we practically did. The rest of the game was a blur and we got absolutely demolished by Dunmore. I don’t remember the exact score but I remember the feeling. I remember the feeling of getting on the bus to drive an hour and 24 minutes home and thinking to myself, “Well it can’t get much worse than that!” but then even though not as badly, we lost the next game and next.
You’re probably sitting there wondering why I am telling you this story or what does this have to do with anything? Well, after 3 straight losses we finally won our first game (against Southern, might I add) and that’s when Coach (Gary) Spears told us “it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.” This saying stuck with us for the next three years and proved that we were in it for the long haul and that success doesn’t happen overnight. During those three years, before every game, I wore the necklace that said “Enjoy the Journey.”
Looking back on not only my time as a basketball player but also as a high school student, I’ve realized that it wasn’t the result that mattered the most, it was everything it took to get there. I don’t remember the exact score of every game, I don’t remember the amount of points I scored, I don’t even know what our record was ... But what I do remember are the small moments, listening to music at practice, my teammates, the team dinners ... and when Coach Varano brought us donuts.
All of these things were a part of my journey. And when I say journey, I don’t just mean our actions, I mean the people, the places, the memories. Each one of us sitting here today has had our own journey. Some of you were in the studio, some performed in the musical, others showed off their work at the art show, some were in the band playing Surfin’ during pep rallies.
We all have lived our own lives and made our own memories; but all of us are here together. Today is technically the result of high school, the goal, the destination, the diploma we are about to receive is the proof. But, years from now when you reminisce about high school, the first thing you think of won’t be today. It won’t be the order that you walked in, it won’t be the song that’s played and it won’t be my speech. But it will be your journey. It will be your memories, your best friends, your favorite teacher, but if I’m being honest it will probably be one of the fights that happened in the lunchroom. I think author Robert Brault said it perfectly when he said, “Enjoy the little things for one day you will look back and realize that they were the big ones.”
So now fellow members of the Class of 21 allow yourself to remember YOUR little things. Whether it was cheering on the Big Red at Silver Bowl, the band concerts, your prized creation that you made in tech ed, or your club’s field trip. These are all part of your journey so far.
But what comes next? We are about to become alumni of Mount Carmel Area but then what? We have all struggled with this question for some time now but whatever you decide comes next I hope you see it as an opportunity. It’s a chance to start over. You can take your life in any direction you choose. You can live anywhere, do anything, and become the ideal version of yourself. You are no longer confined to the walls of the Mount Carmel Area High School, there is nothing holding you back. I hope you don’t see this as an obstacle to overcome but as potential.
So now that we have this opportunity, this potential, what are we going to do with it? Are we going to let it pass? Or are we going to take advantage of it? This is our chance to swing for the fences, be adventurous, take risks, and move mountains. If we don’t seize our chance now, will we ever? The biggest risk in our future is not failure, but in not taking the risk at all. If we never move forward we will always be in the same place. So take big steps and if you can’t take big steps, take little ones because remember life is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. Your direction is more important than your speed and your journey is more important than your destination.
At the end of this ceremony today, your new adventure will begin. Regardless of where you go next, make sure that you enjoy it. And I know. Sometimes life is not fun; it can be the opposite of joyful. Life is sometimes not fair; it’s sad, it’s painful. Things go wrong but ultimately life goes on. The journey continues so appreciate the good and overcome the bad. Because in the blink of an eye you will be like the parents and grandparents in the stands watching your children and grandchildren graduate. It seems like you have forever but, then again, kindergarten feels like yesterday. Make most of the time you have and never forget where you came from.
I want to leave you with this quote by Emerson, “Dare to live the life you have dreamed for yourself. Go forward and make your dreams come true.” Class of 2021, congratulations and enjoy YOUR journey! Thank you and Go Big Red!!