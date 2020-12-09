By Justin Strawser
MOUNT CARMEL — A student athlete at Mount Carmel Area School District is helping to raise money with her fellow classmates for pediatric cancer.
Caroline Fletcher, 17, a senior at MCA High School and student leader with ThinkBig, helped raise more than $50,000 last school year with 30 other student leaders in Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Lourdes.
This year, the main fundraiser—a dance marathon at the school—was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the students still have a plan for raising money.
“We’re still fundraising,” said Fletcher. “We’re trying to do as much as we can but we have to keep everyone safe at the safe time. We want to have the dance marathon, but we’re not sure how it will pan out.”
The students are selling a calendar and t-shirts, among other fundraising endeavors later in the year.
The ThinkBIG fund supports Geisinger pediatric cancer patients and their families. While there are other organizations related to supporting pediatric cancer, many of them have a focus on funding cancer research. While cancer research is essential in finding a cure, families need immediate help with the financial stresses that accompany caring for a child with pediatric cancer, according to ThinkBig’s website.
As a student leader over the last three years, Fletcher has helped organize the fundraisers, including the dance marathon. The hope, she said, is to have the event later in the school year if COVID cases drop and restrictions are loosened.
To learn more about the program or donate to the cause, visit www.facebook.com/mcathinkbig and www.instagram.com/mcathinkbig.
Fletcher recently finished fifth at the District IV cross country meet at Warrior Run School District in October as the only girl on the MCA team. She is also on the basketball team where the team were district champions over the last three years and participates in track and field.
Fletcher is also in the tech education club and does peer mediation where she works with children who have troubled home lives. She is also an altar server at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Mount Carmel.
Superintendent Pete Cheddar praised Fletcher for her accomplishments in sports and leadership in and out of the school.
Fletcher, the daughter of Diane and Pat Fletcher, of Mount Carmel, said she tries to set a good example for her peers.
“I do what most kids should do,” she said. “You want to represent your school and your family, and I try to do my best.”
Diane Fletcher said she is “extremely proud” of her daughter, the middle of five siblings.
“She’s an amazing girl,” she said. “She’s always there for family and for friends. Caroline takes on any challenges and does it with a smile on her face. We are so blessed.”