MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel will play Central Columbia on Friday as scheduled unless new information about a hazing incident should surface, according to Mount Carmel Area School District officials.
"As of now the Mount Carmel Area versus Central Columbia game is being played as scheduled," Mount Carmel Athletic Director Greg Sacavage said.
"Should information come to our attention to change that decision, we are prepared to do so. We have been in contact with Central Columbia Officials and have discussed the situation with them."
On Friday, district Superintendent Pete Cheddar announced the district was forfeiting its game with Warrior Run as it investigates an off-campus hazing incident involving some team members.
The incident is being investigated by Mount Carmel Township Police Officer Brian Carnuccio. Police have declined to comment on the investigation.
The Northumberland County District Attorney's Office would not confirm or deny any active investigations.
Mount Carmel, which had two games canceled in a week, was scheduled to play at Warrior Run this past Saturday. Mount Carmel was supposed to play Southern Columbia but the game was canceled after Mount Carmel officials said it did not have enough players due to injury.
Cheddar said the district is watching the situation closely.
“Additional team and player consequences may be warranted," he said in his announcement.
Cheddar said the incident occurred off-campus and was reported to the district and Mount Carmel Township Police.
Mount Carmel is 2-1 in games played so far this year. The Red Tornadoes, the winningest program in Pennsylvania high school football history, had the start of their season moved back after positive COVID-19 cases forced the district to go to remote learning early in the school year.