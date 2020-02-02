The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years Sunday night, rallying to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Miami.
One of the catalysts of the championship run was a star player from team wearing read a couple of thousand miles to the east. The architect of the Chiefs’ championship roster, who led the push to draft Patrick Mahomes, was Brett Veach, a Mount Carmel high graduate in his third season as the Chiefs’ General Manager.
“I think it’ll be one of the story lines that probably doesn’t receive enough coverage,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said before the game, “because the focus is going to be on (head coach) Andy Reid and the job he’s done over the last seven years. Andy is very deserving, but Brett has been a big part of it.”
Veach finished his career in 1996 as the Associated Press Pennsylvania Small School Player of the Year Award. He led an undefeated team to a state title, the second of his career, and left the program as the all-time leading rusher and all-time leader in all-purpose yards. Veach was just shy of 40 years old when the Chiefs promoted him to lead the personnel department on July 10, 2017. He was just 10 years removed from Andy Reid hiring him to join the Philadelphia Eagles, his first full-time job in the league.
When Reid was fired by the Philadelphia Eagles and hired in Kansas City in 2013, he brought Veach along as co-director of player personnel.
“Listen,” Reid said before the game, “a lot of credit goes for what we’ve done goes to him. Look what he did with our defensive side of the football, as far as personnel goes. My hat goes off to him. I think he’s done a phenomenal job.”