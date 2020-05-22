MOUNT CARMEL — Life is all about capturing those special memories and important milestones like first steps and birthdays and driving cars.
Traci Jweid, the mother of Mount Carmel Area High School senior Kennadi Joseph, said the graduation ceremony with a cap and gown and diploma is one of those moments that she just expected to happen. With the COVID-19 crisis ending the in-person school year early, Mount Carmel Area School District administrators spent the last week filming individual commencement ceremonies with the class of 2020 that will be edited together to air on June 5.
"For a parent, you want to finish that baby book," said Jweid on Friday, the last day of filming. "I'm happy she was able to walk the stage. I'm glad they came up with this idea. It's a blessing with everything going on. It could have been nothing."
Kennadi Joseph, 19, said she was grateful for Mount Carmel Area's ceremony even though it didn't live up to expectations she has had for years.
"I liked it this way because I at least got to go on stage while other schools are doing a virtual thing," she said.
Each student was brought in at specific times over Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday to film them having their names called by high school Principal Lisa Varano, walking across the stage in the gymnasium and being handed the diploma by Superintendent Bernie Stellar. The speeches and other parts will be filmed next week.
Students had to wear masks up until they were allowed to walk on stage. Friends and family who came with the student were asked to wear masks and were allowed to take photos after the diploma was handed off.
"The live event was absolutely needed, and we had to do it now even if we have a traditional live ceremony later this summer," said Stellar. "We're not sure if all our graduates were able to attend later in the summer. We wanted to make sure we strike when the irons hot while they're all in town. We're trying to honor them the best we can."
The ceremony will air on WKMC, Service Electric, and YouTube on the original commencement date on June 5. A parade of vehicles is being planned at the school to distribute diplomas, awards, varsity letters, and other items.
The plan is to hold a live graduation commencement ceremony on August 8 (rain date August 9) at Silver Bowl, if permitted. If not, later dates will be explored, possibly the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend, said Stellar.
"I thought it was OK," said senior Mackayla Okronglis, 19. "At least we get to have another one in August. It just sucks that we have to do it this way. Some students won't be here in August."
Okronglis, who works as a home health aid, said she wasn't nervous about the virus, only about the ceremony itself.
"I didn't really know what to do," she said with a laugh.
Senior Jacob Adzema, 18, came with his parents, two siblings, a grandmother, and his girlfriend.
"I haven't felt this good in a long time," he said. "For how different it was, it was good."
Leona and Joseph Chmielewski, the parents of Cody Chmielewski, said the ceremony went smoothly.
"It was different not having an audience," said Leona. "It was easy and very well organized."
The MCA Class of 2020 has 129 students. Not all students were able to participate in this week's filming.