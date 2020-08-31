MOUNT CARMEL — A second COVID-19 case has forced the Mount Carmel Area School District to close today to allow for deep cleaning of district facilities, district Superintendent Pete Cheddar said Sunday in an announcement on the district website.
There will be no extracurricular activities today, Cheddar said.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the district will provide online instruction to students who attend the junior-senior high school.
"Our hope and goal is to return to full in-person instruction in the junior-senior high school on Thursday," Cheddar wrote.
The elementary school will remain open to all students who chose in-person instruction, starting on Tuesday.
Students attending the Northumberland County Career and Tech Center have class as originally scheduled today.
"We apologize for the lateness of this message, but this decision was made after hours of communication with the PA Department of Health, Local Emergency Management and discussions with our school board and administration," the superintendent messaged. "The PA Department of Health will be working closely with our school district to determine if any student or staff member would need to possibly quarantine as a result of this second case."
Cheddar on Friday confirmed Mount Carmel's first case in a letter posted to the district's website and social media.
The superintendent said the student was not in attendance at school during regular school hours but was at an after-school activity last week.
Cheddar said students who were in contact with that student will quarantine for 14 days from their most recent contact with the student, as per guidance from the state Department of Health.