MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — An October hazing incident involving some members of the Mount Carmel Area High School football team is still under investigation but by the state Attorney General's Office, according to Mount Carmel Township police.
Mount Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush said Thursday evening the case was turned over to the state Attorney General's Office.
Hollenbush said he has no other information on the case.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz does not comment on whether an investigation is being conducted. Matulewicz also would not confirm or deny if the attorney general's office has taken the case.
The attorney general's office also does not confirm or deny investigations.
Mount Carmel Township officer Brian Carnuccio, who serves as the school district’s resource officer, was heading the investigation in October.
The school district forfeited the remaining season, which Superintendent Pete Cheddar announced days after the incident took place.
District solicitor Ed Greco said at a school board meeting that a tip was received from PA ChildLine and any allegation of hazing must be taken seriously.
Cheddar had said the district would not be releasing any further information on the case.