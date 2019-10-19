MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel Area Junior High School Principal Pete Cheddar will replace Bernie Stellar as district superintendent on July 1.
Stellar on Friday confirmed that the school board members selected Cheddar for a three-year term at a salary of $95,000. The seven members of the board who attended the public meeting all voted in favor of the transition.
Stellar became superintendent in September 2012 and served as administrator-in-charge for a year before becoming the full-time superintendent. He said he will return as a full-time band and music teacher.
Cheddar previously worked as a middle school social studies teacher at Shamokin Area School District, special education coordinator at Mount Carmel Area and assistant principal at the West Shore School District and the Milton Hershey School. He became the junior high principal in July 2013.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER