MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel Area District Superintendent Pete Cheddar is continuing to take action in an effort to prevent any further instances of hazing following an undisclosed off-campus incident that caused the Red Tornado football season to be canceled.
Cheddar said the district did not take the situation lightly and Mount Carmel Area graduate and Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner has met with students to discuss social media awareness, cyberbullying, bullying and dangers of threatening statements.
"We will add hazing topics to future yearly presentations," he said.
Skinner has been meeting with students for five years, but this year because of COVID-19 concerns, Skinner pretaped a presentation.
"Julia (Skinner) was in our building on Oct. 19 to record her presentation because we are unable to have large group assemblies and as result, our administrative plan is to show our students the recording in their individual classrooms," Cheddar said.
"We have also instituted athletic coach and school district advisor training on the dangers of hazing provided by Vector Solutions SafeSchools Educational platform. We rolled this training out to coaching and advisor staff this week. Our plan will be to continue to research educational best practices that will be added to our curriculum to best educate our school and learning community on the dangers of hazing."
Cheddar and the district are taking the action following an ongoing hazing investigation involving several football players at an off-campus gathering after a Pennsylvania Childline call came to the Mount Carmel Township Police Department, he said.
Investigating officer Brian Carnuccio and Police Chief Brian Hollenbush declined to comment on the investigation, but confirmed it was still "active."
Chaddar and the school board said in a prepared statement read by solicitor Ed Greco, at a recent school board meeting they would consider hiring an outside firm to investigate the incident if need be.
“The district is determined to continue with its investigation and if necessary, may call in an outside agency to expand the investigation and conduct interviews to determine the existence, duration and commencement of any acts, which could constitute hazing," Greco said.
School Director Tony Mazzatesta was the only director to speak about the situation. He told the crowd at the school board meeting he was against ending the season.