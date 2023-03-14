MIFFLINBURG — A Mount Carmel man is accused of threatening the family of Senior Judge Robert Sacavage.
Benjamin D. Gerrity, 36, allegedly sent a message to Santina Sacavage, the daughter of former Northumberland County President Judge Robert Sacavage, via Facebook and then called her and threatened to "kill you and everyone you love," according to court records filed by Mifflinburg police officer Michele Marr.
The threat was made on Feb. 22, court records said.
Santina Sacavage told police that she and Gerrity were acquaintances in high school and that he has been making threats against her, her father and uncle for the past couple of years, court records said.
Police said Santina Sacavage did not know why Gerrity was making the threats.
Charges of misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment were filed against Gerrity at District Judge Jeffrey Mensch's Mifflinburg office.