WILKES-BARRE — A 38-year-old Mount Carmel man was among two people killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Dorrance Township, Luzerne County.
State police at Hazleton reported that Paul Ventilli, 38, of Mount Carmel, and Daniel Llewellyn, 28, of Drums, were driving separate vehicles on South Mountain Boulevard, Route 309 at about 4 p.m. when the crash occurred.
Police said Ventilli was traveling north in a 2009 Ford Focus when the vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck Llewellyn's 2013 Hyundai Sonata. Ventilli, who was not wearing his seat belt, was partially ejected from his car, police said. Llewellyn was wearing his seat belt, police said.
Luzerne County Deputy Coroner Joseph Jacobs pronounced both drivers deceased at the scene.
— JOE SYLVESTER