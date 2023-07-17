DANVILLE — The Montour County Coroner's Office is investigating a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 51-year-old Mount Carmel man on July 15.
Officials say Michael Mollica was traveling east on state Route 54 in Coal Township when the motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and ejected the man from the motorcycle.
Mollica was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for his injuries, officials said. Mollica was pronounced dead on Sunday at 10:59 p.m., officials said.
Mollica was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the coroner's office.
Officials from the Montour County Coroner's Office said a toxicology report is pending.