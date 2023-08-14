WILLIAMSPORT — A Mount Carmel man faces federal drug trafficking charges after a grand jury indicted the 47-year-old Monday.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Charles Derr was charged by a federal grand jury with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin.
According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment charges Derr with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin on June 17, 2021. The indictment also seeks the criminal forfeiture of $10,754 in cash recovered the same day.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.
This case was brought as part of a district-wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic targeting the use and distribution of heroin.
— Francis Scarcella