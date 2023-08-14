Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.