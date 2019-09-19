BARRY TOWNSHIP — A Mount Carmel man was killed after he struck another vehicle head on in Schuylkill County, according to state police in Schuylkill Haven.
Trooper Nicholas Reese identified Jesse L. Miller, 30, of Mount Carmel, as the victim of the fatal accident at 5:32 a.m. Tuesday on Deep Creek Road (Route 4020) in Barry Township, Schuylkill County.
Miller, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza west on Deep Creek Road and entered into the eastbound lane of travel. He struck John R. Neumiester, 44, of Hegins, who was driving a 2017 Ford F-350, head-on in the eastbound lane, police said.
Miller's vehicle traveled east from the point of impact and came to a final resting point in a grassy area on the westbound side of the roadway, police said.
Miller WAS transported from the scene by Hegins EMS and later succumbed to his injuries. Neumeister, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured, police said.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Whelski's Towing. Hegins EMS and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding the crash contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven at 570-593-2000.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER