LEWISBURG — A Muncy man is charged with blindfolding and tying up an 8-year-old girl and raping her in Union County.
Sean M. Hall, 37, is accused of raping the child on July 1, 2016, in East Buffalo Township, according to court records filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police at District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe's Lewisburg office.
The alleged crime was reported to ChildLine after the young girl texted a friend about being sexually abused and the message was seen by the victim's mother earlier this year.
The girl was interviewed in January by Jessica Crouse of the Child Advocacy Center in Chambersburg. The victim reported that when she was 8 years old in 2016.
Hall is charged with felony rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, intimidation of a victim or witness, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint of a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors, indecent assault and misdemeanor indecent exposure and possessing instruments of a crime.