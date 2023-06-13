DANVILLE — A Muncy man faces felony theft charges after police say he stole a van from a Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) parking lot in mid-May.
Joseph Artley, 39, of Angletown Road, allegedly took a white 2007 Ford E-450, containing electrical supplies and materials, from the north end parking lot on May 14, police said.
According to a criminal complaint, the van, owned by T. J. Cannon Inc., allegedly held contents that were roughly estimated to be worth between $40,000 and $50,000.
Footage provided by the Geisinger Medical Center Security Office showed an individual entering the area of the parking lot around 10:15, police said.
Having entered at the south end of the parking lot, the individual, later identified as Artley, walked north, made a westward loop and then entered the vehicle and drove off, according to court documents.
In working with the Geisinger security office, police said they learned the hospital had dealt with Artley prior to the incident when he attempted to leave the facility with an IV still in his leg.
Security convinced Artley to return at the time, but he later allegedly left the hospital, against medical advice, and was trying to find a ride home, police said.
Artley then checked himself back into the emergency department, according to court documents.
Having entered the emergency department waiting room at around 8 p.m., the day of the alleged incident, Artley used the phone at the check-in station several times before he allegedly exited the building at around 10 p.m. wearing red socks, a blue hospital gown, black jacket and a white towel on his head, police said.
Footage from various cameras followed Artley's journey to the allegedly stolen van, according to court documents.
The Ford van was located around midnight on May 15 at Muncy Heritage Park and Nature Trail in Lycoming County where it was engulfed in flames, police said.
Artley was arraigned on June 9 and is currently being held in Montour County Prison, in lieu of a $35,000 bail.
He is scheduled to appear in front of Montour County District Judge James Tupper on June 27 for a preliminary hearing.