DANVILLE — A Muncy man is headed to Montour County Court of Common Pleas after waiving a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge James Tupper on Tuesday.
Joseph Artley, 39, of Angletown Road, allegedly took a white 2007 Ford E-450, containing electrical supplies and materials, from the north end Geisinger Medical Center parking lot on May 14, police said.
Artley waived his preliminary hearing via video conference from Lycoming County Prison where he is currently held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
According to a criminal complaint, the allegedly stolen van, owned by T.J. Cannon Inc., held contents that were roughly estimated to be worth between $40,000 and $50,000.
The Ford van was located around midnight on May 15 at Muncy Heritage Park and Nature Trail in Lycoming County where it was engulfed in flames, police said.
Artley's bail type was changed from monetary to unsecured Monday. He awaits further proceedings in Montour County Court.