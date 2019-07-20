SUNBURY — The case against a Shenandoah man who allegedly caused the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz was continued on Friday morning in Northumberland County Court.
Defense attorney Mike O'Donnell said Judge Paige Rosini granted the delay because O'Donnell received the discovery evidence only 30 days ago for Christopher Weston, 37.
Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Weston is facing 27 counts, including felony charges of murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault.
Police said Weston left Pukiewicz at the scene because he was hiding a gun he wasn't legally allowed to own as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint states a review of Weston's Facebook, which had multiple messages that he was driving and killed someone in a crash. Weston allegedly discussed with multiple people his role in the accident, his use and possession of drugs and illegal firearms, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER