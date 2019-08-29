SUNBURY — The homicide case involving accused killer Jose Colon is delayed for 60 days pending the results next month of a State Supreme Court hearing involving the death penalty in Pennsylvania.
Defense attorney Jim Best filed a motion to stay until the outcome of the court's decision whether to abolish the death penalty in Pennsylvania. Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor granted a 60-day stay after a brief hearing on Thursday.
The Commonwealth is seeking the death penalty for Colon, 43, of Shamokin, for the killing of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018. The high court has set a Sept. 11 hearing date for oral arguments on the matter.
The work of mitigation expert Carol Krych will be paused, but the work of forensics psychologist Dr. Clarence Watson will continue. Watson will determine Colon's competency, Best said.
"I'm pleased of course," said Best following the hearing.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz opposed the delay and said the court calendar wouldn't allow for the case to come to trial until early 2020. The Commonwealth has several high profile cases coming to trial within the next six months.
"The Commonwealth's case does not get any better with time," he said. "Witnesses move, memories fade, a whole number of things."
Colon is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Ortiz. He is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots.
He allegedly confessed to the murder during an interview on March 7 at the Stonington state police station, according to a criminal complaint. Colon admitted to striking Ortiz in the head and face outside her apartment on Rock Street and continuing the assault after she was knocked to the ground, according to documents. Colon told police he dragged the bloodied woman to a nearby dirt lot at Rock and Spurzheim streets where he shot her once and left her body before fleeing the scene, the complaint states.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
The legal effort to find the death penalty unconstitutional is tied to two death-row inmates: Jermont Cox, who was ordered to die for a murder from 1992 in Philadelphia, and Kevin Marinelli, who was convicted in the 1994 torture death of Kulpmont resident Conrad Dumchock. The high court has set a Sept. 11 hearing date for oral arguments on the petition by Cox and Marinelli.
On Feb. 13, 2015, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a halt to all executions.