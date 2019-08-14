Murphy picked as GOP nominee for EBT Board of Supervisors

LEWISBURG — Union County Republican Committee members chose Jim Murphy, a short-term appointee to the East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors, to replace David Rowe on the general election ballot for a full six-year term to the township board.
Murphy, selected in June to fulfill Rowe's term on the board, faces Democrat Jim Knight in the November election.
Rowe exited his appointment and the township election after being chosen himself to become the Republican nominee for Tuesday’s special election. He’ll face Democrat Jennifer Rager-Kay for the state House seat representing the 85th Legislative District.
A six-person contingent of Republican committee members from East Buffalo Township, including Rowe, chose Murphy to appear on the general election ballot in the township race. Carolyn Conner, chair of the committee, said no other nominees expressed interest.