LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum expands its hours beginning next week by adding Fridays to its operating schedule.
The museum will open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays beginning Feb. 19. It will continue to operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
“We are taking things slowly,” Kahla DeSmit, managing director, said. “We are still facing numerous financial challenges due to decreased revenues, which resulted in partial and full furloughs for staff. But we feel like this is a step in the right direction.”
Lewisburg Children’s Museum reopened with exhibit modifications, reduced capacity and timed tickets. Tickets can be reserved online at: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/prices-and-hours.
The museum will also be open special hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for Presidents’ Day. Ticket reservations required.
Following CDC guidelines and mandates from the state, museum staff and visitors are required to wear masks for those 2 years and older. Museum staff asks that families only visit if they are well and have not had contact with someone who has COVID-19; maintain proper physical distancing from others not in your group; wash hands and sanitize often; wear a mask securely over the nose and mouth; and follow directional signage and instructions from the staff.
For more information about the museum and to register for tickets, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. Contact the museum by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com with any questions.