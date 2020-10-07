LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum announced a series of outdoor workshops beginning Saturday as part of its Museum W.O.W. (Museum WithOut Walls) program. Pre-registration required.
The outdoor programs get children and families exploring nature and other creative pursuits, while giving children a place to safely learn, imagine and play.
Museum WOW includes a stream study from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dale Engle Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg, in partnership with the Union County Historical Society and the Union County Conservation District; an introduction to biology with an owl pellet dissection from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 in partnership with the Montour Area Recreation Commission; and a nature photography workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 led by a local university professor. An introductory American Sign Language workshop for families is also being developed for 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 7.
The latter three programs all will be at the museum courtyard, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
For the convenience of families, many of these programs have a drop-off option available.
Contact lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com for more information on costs and discounts.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO