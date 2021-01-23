SUNBURY — The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is asking musicians to contribute original songs about the Susquehanna River and the waterways that feed it for a "paddling playlist.”
Songs selected for the effort are eligible for prizes including a combined $350 in gift certificates to Robert M. Sides music stores. All entries must be received by Jan. 31.
Musicians throughout the 11,000-mile middle Susquehanna watershed (including all areas that feed into the North and West branches of the river) are encouraged to write and record songs about the river's benefits, beauty, threats facing the river and special moments spent on the waterways.
For information on rules and directions on how to submit a song, visit www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/song-project.html.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO