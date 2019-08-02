LEWISBURG — Hundreds of people — friends and admirers — crowded into Brasserie Louis Thursday night to celebrate the life and music of popular Valley musician Steve Mitchell, 73, who died July 25.
They came from all over Central Pennsylvania to pay tribute to someone who touched their lives in significant ways.
While the trio of Andy Seal on bass, Tommy Shames on drums, and Taylor Fleming on piano played in the background, musicians who knew and played with Mitchell were eager to talk about him.
Stu Shrawder, of Sunbury, was first friends with Steve's brother, Dan Mitchell. "So I'd run into Steven a few times. I took lessons from him. Steve made me the musician I am, playing drums and guitar. He would play with you and push the bar up and tell you how good you were doing. Huge man, gave a great hug. Steve loved mashups, where you grab someone and say, go play. He would have loved this night."
Doug McMinn, of Williamsport, first met Steve after Mitchell complimented him at a gig for his songwriting ability.
"He was always incredibly supportive of everybody," McMinn said. "He was such a good drummer, such a professional. Listening to him talk about the art of drumming was so fascinating, so illuminating."
Guitarist Paul Farnham, of Selinsgrove played with Mitchell for a couple of years. "He liked making people feel good. Never had a bad word to say about anybody."
Also at the celebration was Mitchell's former wife, Ann Keeler Evans, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley. She said it was very important to Steve that people knew he had became a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War.
"He was an ardent man of peace all his life," Evans said.
Mitchell played with many well known musicians, such as the Grateful Dead, in San Francisco while doing his alternative service in the 1960s.
"He was a glorious, complicated, occasionally grumpy man and a fabulous musician," Evans said. "He was unfailingly kind."
Donations made at the tribute will go to the American Friends Service Committee, said Fleming during a break in his set.