DANVILLE — Valley Muslims celebrated Eid, the end of Ramadan, on Sunday with a drive-through food distribution outside the Danville Muslim Community Center in Mahoning Township.
The center held the distribution, rather than the traditional meal, due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines.
"We invite all of the neighborhood to eat with us," said Umar Tariq, the center's secretary-treasurer. "There were more than 300 people last year."
This year, however, with Montour County still in the yellow phase as it emerges from the coronavirus shutdown, the center could not safely hold a large gathering. So the members held the distribution, handing out dinners of chicken or lamb, rice and baklava, as well as gifts of chocolate and toys to the children.
At the beginning of the line, sisters Naba and Yumna Mukhtar handed out cotton candy and popcorn to the kids in the cars, occupied mostly by families.
"I love it," Madiha Alvi, of Mahoning Township, said as she sat in the passenger seat of a minivan her husband, Ahmad Chaudhary, was driving.
Their children, Mustafa, 4, and Wali, 2, were strapped into car seats in the back.
"I think it's a combination of safety precaution and tradition," Alvi said. "It's the best we can do."
"This is wonderful," another recipient, Faruq Mahmud, also of the township, said as he waited in line in his SUV. "We all are wearing masks, going by the guidelines."
As the volunteers handed out the meals and treats, the volunteers wished the recipients, "Eid Mubarak."
Mubarak translates from Arabic as "blessed," while Eid means feast, festival or celebration, so "Eid Mubarak" can mean "blessed celebration" or "blessed feast."
Talha Muktar, one of the volunteers, said it is a greeting similar to, "Merry Christmas" or "Happy Easter."
Istanbul Grill, of Wilkes-Barre, provided the food the volunteers distributed.
Yoosif Abdalla, the center's imam and religious scholar, said the children's gifts were based on age and gender.
"We know all the kids," said Abdalla, who is principal at the center's school where the children attend.
He and his wife, Ghada Abdualwahid, were distributing the toys as Tariq, Muktar and Mahmoud Sabri handed out dinners.
"We wanted to share food with the community," said Abdalla, a physician who is moving his family to Florida for his new job after he completes his three-year residency in nephrology and critical care at Geisinger next month.
The distribution followed the khutbah, or sermon, that this year, because of the pandemic, was held on Zoom for members of both the Danville and Sunbury mosques to view at home. Abdalla, known as Brother Yoosif, gave the khutbah, said Sister Safiyyah Levine, former principal of the Sunbury mosque Sunday school.
"Everyone was supposed to pray earlier at home with their families and then tune in to Zoom for the khutbah," Levine said. "We would traditionally go to the mosque or gather outside in a park, both mosques together, pray together, listen to someone giving the inspirational khutbah, and then after we would eat and socialize. One year we took the kids to Knoebels."
The Eid celebration comes at the end of the monthlong Ramadan, which in the Muslim faith is a time of prayer, daily fasting from sunrise to sunset, spiritual reflection and self-improvement.
Mukhtar said the event was "nice" in a traumatic time.
"It's important for people to remember that even when we are apart, we are together," he said.