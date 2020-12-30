A New York-based landlord with a history of filing lawsuits has filed a federal suit against a Northumberland County judge, prothonotary and law clerk claiming his constitutional rights were violated.
John DeRafelle, of New Rochelle, N.Y., claims Common Court Pleas Judge Hugh Jones, prothonotary Jaime Saleski and law clerk Mark Lemon violated his rights by not handling his pro se filings to the court properly, according to documents filed Monday in the U.S. District Court Middle District of Pennsylvania.
The owner of a home on South Front Street in Milton, DeRafelle said after he gave his tenants a 30-day notice to leave the residence when the lease expired, he received a judgment from a local district court giving him possession of the home.
The tenants filed an appeal and when DeRafelle tried to respond, he said in the suit, he ran into problems with court personnel.
In a long complaint, DeRafelle argues that the court failed to respond to his questions about the status of his case or properly file his motions.
"I believe the attitude of the Court of Common Plea(s) is simply an atmosphere of anti-pro se conduct hindering the due process rights of individuals," he wrote in the complaint.
DeRafelle has a history of filing pro se complaints on his own behalf.
He unsuccessfully sued the city of Williamsport and a code inspector last year and, in 2017, he was fined $43,500 for violating the U.S. Fair Housing Act after a Massachusetts jury determined he refused to rent apartments to pregnant women or families with minor children.
— MARCIA MOORE