NORTHUMBERLAND — The NAPA Auto Parts store in Northumberland is closed and all employees and inventory were moved to the Sunbury location.
Owner Mike Schlenker said the decision was made due to COVID-19. The Northumberland store was located at 765 Water St. and the Sunbury store is located at 123 S. Second St.
"It was a hard decision," said Schlenker. "But it's a better move all the way around."
The Northumberland store recently had four people off because of positive COVID cases. While the store was closed for 2 1/2 weeks, the customers were being served from the Sunbury store.
"It went well while they were off," said Schlenker. "We decided to bring the inventory and employees over here. It's working out quite well."
The decision will allow for a larger variety of inventory instead of buying multiple parts across the two stores, he said.
The Sunbury location is one of three open stores owned by Schlenker; the other two are in Shamokin and Millersburg. The three stores have a total of 20 employees with nine at the Sunbury location now, he said.
The Northumberland store has been open since the mid-1980s. Schlenker and his family bought the store in 2008 and opened the Sunbury location in 1985. His father passed away in 2012 and his brother retired in 2015, leaving Schlenker as the lone owner.
Corporate employees from NAPA will be assisting Schlenker in moving inventory from one store to the other.
Northumberland Borough Mayor Daniel Berard said he had heard rumors of the store closing.
"It's not a thing where they need to notify us," said Berard. "It's a shame they would close and give the borough a chance to help if we could help."