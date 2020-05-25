SUNBURY — A Shikellamy High School senior was a quarterfinalist for a national forensic tournament even though she missed out on visiting two states to compete.
Anna Wiest, 17, was supposed to travel to Houston, TX, and New Mexico, this year to participate in the forensics National Tournament of Champions events, but because of COVID-19 the events were canceled.
Students from across the country were asked to participate by video, Shikellamy forensic coach Ellen Boyer said.
"I wish I could have gone to Texas," Wiest said. "I have another event in June in New Mexico and that is canceled as well."
Wiest said she prepared her speech and filmed it several times before sending it in to be judged.
In order to qualify for a national tournament, a student must win an event and submit the category they won to national judges. Judges will view entries and decide if that student should be entered into the national event.
Wiest won the Blue White and Maroon Tournament this year and gained entry, Boyer said.
"Anna (Wiest) represented the school as one of the best forensic speakers in the country," Boyer said. "I am so proud of her."
Wiest submitted her oratory speech on "compromise amongst people," and she placed 32 out of 1,000 entrants.
"I am honored to be representing Shikellamy," Wiest said. "With all that is going on this is one of the things I will always remember not being able to travel and go for the in-person experience. I want to thank Miss Boyer as she is a fantastic coach and was a role model. I wish the Shikellamy forensic team the best of luck in the future."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was proud of the forensics team and Wiest's performance.
"The district is very proud of Anna and her efforts," Bendle said. "We are all proud of the forensics program and the success they had. We are saddened it had to be virtual because no student should have to miss out on something so special. All of our students have lost a lot through this pandemic."
Wiest will now virtually compete one last time in July for the last tournament of the year, which was to be held in New Mexico.