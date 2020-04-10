The Pennsylvania National Guard delivered tens of thousands of meals across the commonwealth over the last two days alone.
During a media conference call on Friday to discuss the National Guard's effort on the COVID-19 crisis, Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), said Pennsylvania guardsmen have delivered 85,000 meals in the last 24 hours and another 97,000 within the next 24 hours. The meals are going to foodbanks, Area Agency on Aging departments, nursing homes and other vulnerable populations.
"This is an unprecedented emergency, well beyond any script that we have," said Carrelli.
Carrelli said he is proud of the 25,000 employees of the Pennsylvania National Guard, including 19,000 guardsmen.
"We have declared war on the virus," he said. "Many of our people are being called to help with testing, to deliver food, to set up alternative medical facilities."
Some guardsmen and state employees have contracted COVID-19 while on a mission or working, but Carrelli would not go into detail.
Carrelli advised the public to follow the advice of the state and federal government by restricting movements, social distancing, covering your face if you need to be in public.
"What can everyday people do? Observe the restrictions and we'll get through this together," he said. "Every time I activate a guardsman, I'm putting them at risk and putting their families at risk."