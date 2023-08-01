LEWISBURG — Residents came out in droves to the return of National Night Out in Lewisburg on Tuesday evening.
The event, located at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park along Saint Mary Street, was hosted by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police, William Cameron Engine Company, Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority and Union County Sheriff's Office. It was the first National Night Out in Union County since 2019.
"We've been coming for years," said Micah Wineberger, of Williamsport. "It's a great time to get the community together and to hang out with the family. We're really appreciative of the firefighters and police for making it exciting for kids."
His 4-year-old son, Ezra Wineberger, got to try on police gear with Buffalo Valley Regional Police Officer Caleb Gehman.
The free event featured donated food, live entertainment and plenty of activities. Residents had an opportunity to meet local law enforcement agencies, fire department and emergency service personnel and dozens of other service agencies and organizations. Activities were for all ages and a range of information will be available for kids and family.
Three-year-old Katherine Carrol, of Milton, took a sticker from BVRPD Officer Joshua Dreisbach.
"It's very exciting to be here," said her mother Joanna Carroll. "There's a lot of different things to see and do. It's our first time here."
Live entertainment included the Lucky Afternoon Band, free swim at the pool with the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission, live fire room burn, police K9 demos, free bike raffle, game zone, martial arts, dunk tank, alpaca petting zone, sports and fitness, electric safety with Citizen's Electric, fire extinguisher demos, fire safety, drones and vehicle extrication demos with the fire department. Just Lite It also set off fireworks at 9 p.m. at the east end of the park.
Kendel Jarrett, 6, of Lewisburg, put on a plastic firefighter's helmet and used the Union Township Fire Company's water hose.
"It's a lot bigger than we thought it was going to be," said Kendel's mother Tricia Jarrett. "The kids are loving it."