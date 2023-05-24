The Linn Conservancy, Dale’s Ridge Trail, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg, is holding two nature programs on Saturday.
A Native Mushroom ID & Foraging Hike will take place Saturday morning from 9-11 a.m. for adults only. This event includes an introduction to mushrooms by Bill Russel, founder and past president of the Central Pennsylvania Mushroom Society and author of the popular “Field Guide to Wild Mushrooms of Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic.” Enjoy a hike along the Dale’s Ridge Trail in search of mushrooms followed by a tasty mushroom treat for all to share.
Registration at linnconservancy.org registration is required. This program is for adults over 18. Linn Conservancy members get 50 percent off registration fee.