COAL TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland County Jail inmate faces felony risking a catastrophe charge after Detective Degg Stark said the man damaged three fire suppression systems in three different holding cells which caused flooding in the jail.
David Garza, 34, also faces misdemeanor charges of institutional vandalism after three separate incidents that Stark said could have caused electrical issues inside the jail.
Stark said Garza used a toilet and sink to flood a cell, damaged a sprinkler head which caused fire suppression units to go off and grabbed a piece of metal and smashed a window.
Stark said jail staff acted quickly to stop the water from reaching the control room. Stark said had the water reached the control room it could have damaged electrical units causing damage to equipment which could cause issues at the jail.
Prison officials said Garza's behavior was erratic and showed signs of trying to attempt self harm, according to officials. Stark said correctional officers suspected Garza may have attempted to swallow a piece of metal, so prison officials transported the man to a local hospital to be checked.
Stark said after discussions with prison officials, Stark decided to not interview Garza due to the extreme threat Garza would pose to staff members if Garza had to be placed in an interview room.
Garza will now appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges at a later date.