Twelve Union County municipalities adopted or are pursuing ordinance or resolution either declaring support of constitutionally protected gun rights or outright establishing a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Gregg, Lewis and Limestone townships along with Hartleton Borough all are pursuing local ordinances, according to Shawn Waltman, one of the local organizers of a Sanctuary ordinance push. If approved by the respective governing bodies, they’d join Buffalo Township, the first Union County municipality to adopt a Second Amendment Sanctuary ordinance.
East Buffalo, Kelly, Union, West Buffalo and White Deer townships along with Mifflinburg Borough each adopted resolutions in support of gun rights and the Second Amendment. Hartley Township Supervisors did the same Wednesday night, according to a Facebook page updated by the Sanctuary supporters.
Resolutions are official position statements while ordinances are local law that can carry civil or criminal penalties.
“I think it’s an issue with money. Municipalities are afraid they wouldn’t be able to afford a lawsuit if it came down to that. It’s totally understandable. I get it,” Waltman said.
Second Amendment Sanctuary supporters petitioned all 14 county municipalities to adopt ordinances, which are local laws, outlawing the use of municipal resources to enforce state or federal gun laws deemed restrictive and in violation of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. They’re seeking the same from Union County government itself, too.
Lewisburg Borough Council hasn’t acted on the request. New Berlin Borough Council met Wednesday night and according to the supporters' Facebook page, didn't act on their request.
Second Amendment Sanctuary supporters are scheduled to meet with county commissioners during their 10 a.m. work session on April 7.
“The meetings we’ve been to, we’ve encountered some resistance. Parties on both sides have been civil. It’s my belief there’s some on the other side of the spectrum that have learned a lot about the things we’re doing,” Waltman said.
Shari Jacobson is a leader of the Susquehanna Valley chapter of Moms Demand Action, which lobbies for “sensible” gun laws. Members of the local chapter have attended the same municipal meetings Sanctuary supporters attend and voice opposition to the movement.
Jacobson said local ordinances aren’t just unnecessary, they’re unenforceable since they wouldn’t supersede state or federal law. She said local elected officials should be concerned with enforcing laws and encouraging citizens who want to change existing laws, that they seek it through proper channels.
“We have a Second Amendment. We live in a nation of law,” Jacobson said. “Townships and municipalities have no authority to determine which state and federal laws they want to enforce and which they don’t.”
“These ordinances are not how American democracy works,” she said.
Billy Allred, a Union Township supervisor, said an ordinance could be “problematic.” He and fellow supervisors chose to adopt a resolution, in part, because Union Township doesn’t have its own police department to oversee.
Allred, the vice-chair of the Union County Republican Committee, was critical of some resolutions adopted locally, saying they incorporated language supporting laws deemed constitutional. However, he said that could include so-called “red flag” laws — for example, laws that could require someone to relinquish firearms if they’re deemed a credible threat to themselves or others — adopted into law in the future that inspired the Second Amendment Sanctuary effort to begin with.
“If it’s going to be a law, it should have teeth. It shouldn’t be a feel-good thing,” Allred said of the ordinance before referring to the purpose of a resolution. “We want to express sentiment to our legislators to not be involved and vote against any additional regulation of firearms.”
“Our obligation to our oath and our own consciousness is that in our judgment, these laws aren’t constitutional. We don’t believe they should be enforced,” Allred said.