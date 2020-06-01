SUNBURY — Nearly 100 people held a peaceful protest at Cameron Park on Monday in memory of alleged murder victim George Floyd.
"No justice no peace, no racist police," changed the crowd of 100 who gathered at around noon and walked through downtown Sunbury in the protest organized by two Shikellamy High School students.
Isabella Arce, 17, a junior, of Sunbury, and Shai Alvarez, 18, a senior, decided they wanted to gather people together and let their voices be heard in a peaceful protest in memory of Floyd, who authorities say was murdered at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer during an arrest.
Floyd told officer Derek Chauvin, who worked for the Minneapolis Police Department for more than 18 years, that he couldn't breathe as Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes before he died.
Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
"We wanted to have a peaceful protest to allow our voices to be heard," Arce said. "We did not want any trouble and we are thrilled with the turnout."
Police presence for safety
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare, along with officers Aaron Doyle and Trey Kurtz, stood in Cameron Park for safety reasons and Hare spoke to the group after walking downtown with the protesters.
"I am proud of you all for getting together and letting your voices be heard," Hare said.
Hare said the group was well organized and there were no issues during the hourlong protest.
Shalanza Adams, 21, of Sunbury, said she heard about the protest and wanted to be a part of the event.
"We have to fight for our people," she said. "I am so glad to see police were here and standing with us."
Shikellamy graduate Alexandra Delgado said when she heard of the protest she wanted to be a part of it.
"We need to have our voices heard," she said. "We want to be peaceful and this was an example of how people came together and protested with no issues."
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was also proud of the group for their peaceful protest.
"I wanted to be here with them today as a sign to show we are all standing together," he said.
Solidarity
Standing at the corner of Routes 15 and 45 in Union County, Carl Nelson held a sign high above his head: "Stand up to racism."
Drivers beeped at Nelson, of Winfield, as they drove by, offering their support.
"I was in Milton (Sunday) and saw a lot of anger, a lot of frustration and a lot of hope," Nelson. "Coming out here, I'm trying to acknowledge both the terrible things we are doing to members of our black community and to show solidarity, to stand up next to them to work for a better future."
When asked if standing at the intersection would make a difference, Nelson paused.
"Maybe someone driving by sees the sign and they go home," he said. "Maybe their neighbor says something off-base and they call them out on it. Maybe they are a little more empowered and we can start to break down the systemic trouble in the nation."