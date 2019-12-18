SUNBURY — Jillian Davis said she had to rely on the kind heart of her neighbor on Wednesday to drive her to the first day of distribution for the Salvation Army Needy Family Fund.
Davis, her husband Arthur and her three children are one of 450 families that receive gifts and food from the Needy Family Fund this year. Wednesday's distribution was held at the Sunbury Plaza, 1171 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, and today's distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army headquarters at 30 Center St., Milton.
Both Davis and her husband are disabled and she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Because they don't have a car, their neighbor Richard Robbins offers his vehicle so they can makes trips to the grocery store as well as the Salvation Army on Wednesday.
"It's amazing," said Davis, of Sunbury. "A lot of people are struggling during this season. It's a blessing to have the Salvation Army. I don't know what I would do if not for them."
Davis has three children: ages 3, 4 and 6. She said she was afraid she would have to pick between paying the bills and providing a good Christmas for her children.
Tina Jenkins, of Watsontown, has been volunteering for the Needy Family Fund distribution days for 18 years.
"I enjoy the look in people's eyes, knowing they are getting help and they'll be able to have a good Christmas for their children," she said.
Annie Pehowic, of Sunbury, said she volunteers because she loves to help people.
"That's how I was raised," she said.
Roy Raker Jr., of Sunbury, and Randy Strunk Jr., of Sunbury, stood outside in the cold handing out the turkeys, hams and pies.
"It's a great organization, and it's nice to help people out," said Raker, also a volunteer for the Kettle Drive.
Capt. Jessica Duperree of the Sunbury location said the Salvation Army partners with Toys for Tots, churches, and other community organizations to make the Needy Family Fund happen every year. More than 250 children will be helped this year.
"There are so many wonderful people who are working multiple jobs and having just enough to get by to meet their needs on a monthly basis," she said. "When Christmas comes, the extras aren't there for many families. To not have this worry or this concern on top of everything else that so many families or elderly go through is just a blessing."