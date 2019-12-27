The Salvation Army's Needy Family Fund total on Thursday is $121,313.58.
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year's goal is $100,000. Today's total is thanks to $100 from the Reese Family, of Catawissa; $25 from Timothy and Marsha Knoster, of Lewisburg; $25 from Melvin and Sandra Wunder, of Lewisburg; $20 from Emma Sharp, of Lewisburg; $200 from Kenneth and Julie Trometter, of Northumberland; $50 from Michael and Kathleen Flock, of Middleburg; $100 from Mary Ann and Daniel Gift, of Middleburg; $100 from Allen and Cheryl Kunkel, of Port Trevorton; $20 from Dolores Hepschmidt, of Liverpool; $500 from G. Beck, of Mount Pleasant Mills; $2,000 from employees of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, of Lewisburg; and $20 from Jim Williams. There were also $1,125 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER