Neighbor says she thinks 'Wighte Lives Matter' painter made a 'stupid mistake'

SUNBURY — A neighbor of the Sunbury resident who spray-painted "Wighte Lives Matter" on their fence said she doesn't believe it was done in ill-will
"He made a stupid mistake and I immediately painted over the fence when I saw this," said Coleen Snyder, 33, who shares the fence with the resident of 1067 Reagan St. "We are receiving threats and my 14-year-old son is scared to come home."
The misspelled message drew protesters and caught the attention of the tabloid news website TMZ, which posted a video of protesters and the fence. Actor and singer Ice-T, of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" also retweeted about the fence. According to TMZ's website, the video was submitted by a TikTok user.
Snyder, who said she is of Native American descent, said she was sad to see the video go viral.
"I was upset to see this happen and people drive by to see," she said. "I am not a racist or even remotely close to one."
Snyder said she has had enough and wants people to come together.
"We need to come together instead of all of this," she said. "I understand all that is going on in the world today, but all of our lives matter and I just want everyone to come together through this."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said officers were notified of the protests over the weekend and the department monitored the situation.
"Right wrong or indifferent, the citizens of Sunbury are allowed to express their First Amendment rights no matter what their belief," Hare said. "The neighborhood on Reagan Street protested peacefully and demonstrated their beliefs. We have no issues with the protests. We just want to make sure everyone is safe and nothing gets out of hand."
The TMZ video caused residents to post to social media about their disappointment with their hometown.
"It's a shame that this went viral," City Administrator Jody Ocker said. "I am glad however it has been taking care of. We don't want this to represent Sunbury to the outside world because we truly are we are a welcoming, friendly community."