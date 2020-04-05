DANVILLE — It started with the bears.
Gayle Fedder saw the idea somewhere online. People put stuffed bears in their windows as a way to lighten the mood and provide something fun for kids. She thought that was just what was needed while most people are stuck at home due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
The bears have disappeared, but now big red hearts are appearing on homes in the Valley Green development in Valley Township, Montour County, in support of health care workers, grocery store employees and others who still are out there working during these weeks of shutdowns and social distancing.
While she is not a part of those neighborhood efforts, Nancy Haupt, a dog tester and trainer who takes her three Sheltie therapy dogs into area hospitals and nursing homes, is making a video in her Valley Green home. It's for those patients and workers who can't interact with the therapeutic pups due to the virus-related restrictions.
Fedder believes she saw the bear idea on Facebook.
"I had known there was a ton of kids in our development," said Fedder, who lives in the development just outside of Danville. "I thought, what a great idea. Everybody's stuck in the house. I saw kids walking around."
So she started contacting some of her neighbors. One of those neighbors, Jonna Hockenbrough, said Fedder reached out to her to help spread the word to get others to put bears in their windows for the kids in the development.
"I was one of the first ones to get the ball rolling," Hockenbrough said.
She said she, her 16-year-old daughter and 14-year-old and 9-year-old sons walked the neighborhood to check out the bears.
"We had a good time," she said. "This was something for us to do with the family."
About two weeks later, Kristina Carry, wife of Geisinger cardiologist Dr. Brendan Carry, suggested the hearts as a shout out to health care workers.
"Pretty much to keep the morale up," said Hockenbrough, an anesthetist at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport.
"That really hit home for me," she said. "I'm on the front line."
Kristina Carry said the hearts just started. Some, like the one on her front door, include a message.
The Carrys' message reads, "THANK YOU!! To all essential workers! Stay home for my Daddy!"
Brendan and Kristina Carry have two young children, Colton, 2, and Isabella, 8 months.
Kristina said neighbors have been passing the word via chain emails.
"I think we're going to start making it a regular thing," she said.
She said some of the neighborhood kids also have been painting rocks and leaving them at neighbors' mailboxes, and friends have been writing messages to each other with chalk on their driveways.
Susan Hancock has a big red heart on her door.
"A lot of people walk," she said. "We know lots of people who are in the health care profession, some in our family."
Hancock said the heart also shows support for people who work in grocery stores and all others who still have to work during these times.
Haupt, meanwhile, is reaching out to those working — and undergoing treatment — at Geisinger Medical Center, Evangelical Community Hospital, Danville State Hospital, nursing homes and libraries where she takes her Shelties — formally known as Shetland sheepdogs — therapy dogs from the Central Pennsylvania Training Club. She said she was making a video with the help of her daughter, Skye Hoehn, a registered nurse in Geisinger's endoscopy department and Skye's husband, Matt Hoehn, a Geisinger occupational therapist.
"We haven't been able to get out and do things, so we're making a video to post," Haupt said, standing with Shelties "Cedar," 4, who was dressed in a jacket, boots and goggles while standing on a small skateboard; "Kona," 9, and "Miles," 6.