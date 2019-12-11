SHAMOKIN — Fire chased an elderly couple from their home at West Willow and South 7th Tuesday night.
The fire was the second in the city in three days.
Another fire also broke out Tuesday night in Mount Carmel. Firefighters were called to the scene of a dwelling fire on West 5th Street. A first alarm was called in at 9:35 p.m. and it escalated to a second alarm dwelling fire at 9:41 p.m. Fire units cleared the scene before 11:30 p.m. Further information was unavailable Tuesday night.
In Tuesday evening’s Shamokin fire, Police Chief Darwin Tobias III, who was on the scene, said neighbors and police helped Arthur Crone and his wife out of their home after fire broke out in the rear of the first floor at about 6:45 p.m. He did not know Mrs. Crone’s first name.
“Their neighbors were a huge help,” Tobias said.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause was yet undetermined as firefighters from the city and nearby communities doused the remains of the fire.
“Preliminary indications are it started on the first floor in the rear of the home,” the police chief said.
He said Shamokin fire investigator, Patrolman Raymond Siko II, was called in to investigate. Tobias said that while fire officials did not know the fire’s cause, initial 911 calls reported a dryer fire. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:43 p.m.
In addition to Shamokin fire units, fire companies from Coal Township, Kulpmont and Mount Carmel responded, according to a Northumberland County 911 center dispatcher. Units were still on the scene at about 9 p.m.
A fire just before 9 p.m. Sunday at 1-3 S. Gold St. left a family of six homeless. Siko ruled the cause of that fire a chimney malfunction. Flames from the chimney spread to the walls of the home.
The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.