LEWISBURG — Nearly half of the steel frame is in place as construction progresses on Bucknell University’s Management and Art & Art History Building.
Concrete foundations were first poured in September and steelwork began about Jan. 10, according to Ken Ogawa, associate vice president for facilities and sustainability, and Jim Rebuck, senior project manager.
The university’s Board of Trustees last February authorized construction of the 79,500 square-foot facility. It’s being built at Coleman Hall Drive and Fraternity Road and is estimated to cost $49.6 million. Ogawa estimated completion in June 2021, pushed back when it was learned the soil at the site was much weaker than testing had indicated.
“That threw us back a couple of months,” Rebuck said.
“It required us to totally redesign the foundation,” Ogawa said. “Imagine 30-foot thick concrete, that’s what we’re building on.”
The yet-to-be-named building will house both the Freeman College of Management, Bucknell’s newest college, and the Department of Art & Art History. University leaders touted the pairing and the potential collaborations between business and artistic disciplines.
"The building will be a physical testament to the interdisciplinary strengths that set Bucknell apart from its peers,” Bucknell University President John Bravman said last February when the building project was announced.
Like the Academic East and West buildings, the building’s design includes modern design elements while maintaining aspects of the traditional aesthetic on campus, that of Collegiate Georgian architecture. The building is designed to be certified for sustainability.
Natural light was a point of emphasis in the design: Windows will line the building and skylights are planned for the roof. The most unique design aspect is the curvature of the building. It’s intended to serve as a link to the newly developed south end of campus.
Rebuck likened the building’s atrium to that of the Weis Center: modern, large and open. Student and faculty artwork will hang throughout. Among the features is a lab for the popular Management 101 class, described as the Freeman College’s signature course. An investment center complete with a real-time stock market ticker will be used for those involved in the approximate $2 million student-managed investment fund. An auditorium with tiered seating for 200-plus is in the works, too.
Also in the design are two separate art labs, digital and drawing, each with sky lighting and north-facing windows to provide ample but indirect light.
“There are three (skylights) above the drawing studio so they can get a lot more natural light,” Rebuck said.
The building will be named in honor of a donor, anonymous for now, who pledged $26 million to the project. The Freeman College itself received in 2018 a donation of $25 million from alumnus Kenneth Freeman and his wife, Janice.