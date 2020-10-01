SUNBURY — Shikellamy students from kindergarten through second grade are having the time of their lives learning thanks to a new app the district decided to purchase to enhance online learning.
The app, Seesaw, was purchased at the end of August as a new way for teachers to communicate with parents and share what children are learning in school, according to Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle.
"Teachers are in the beginning stages of learning this new app and are navigating their way through all it has to offer," he said. "Students are able to 'show what they know' using photos, videos, drawings, text, PDFs, and links. It was chosen because teachers in the district felt that Seesaw is a more user-friendly platform for their youngest learners, especially those who are not yet independent readers."
According to the app's description, Seesaw is a student-driven digital portfolio that inspires students to do their best work by expressing themselves, reflecting on their learning and creating a portfolio.
Family members can also log in and use this app to view student work and easily communicate with their child’s teacher, Bendle said.
"At Shikellamy, all students are blessed to have their own school-issued device," he said. "During school, students are learning how to log into their device and use the various tools and features of the app to complete school assignments. Teachers are hoping that this in-school training will make the transition easier for students and parents in the event that remote learning is necessary. "
Oaklyn Elementary second-grade teacher Melanie Brown said she is thrilled with the app and it incorporates parents into the lesson plans.
"This lets parents see what is going on," she said.
Second-grade students Alex Heim, 8, of Sunbury, and Colin Campbell, 8, of Sunbury, said they are enjoying the app.
"I even have it on my phone," Heim said. "It is just a lot of fun while learning."
Campbell agreed. "I get to get a lot done," he said. "I enjoy this and it is making learning a lot easier."
Oaklyn Elementary art teacher Christina Landau said students also enjoy drawing on the new learning tool.
"Parents get to see the artwork," she said. "This is a great tool that we are lucky to have because even if we were not experiencing all of this through COVID-19, I would use this app for our students."
Bendle said the app also allows students to take pictures or videos of work they have done in class to share with families at home.
"Other primary students have learned to record their voice to explain school work," he said. "Individual student work is then compiled into a journal that can be seen by their teacher and their family. Teachers have the ability to provide feedback on assignments as necessary, and parents can comment on their child’s work."
Bendle said one of the best features of the app is the ability to assign multiple classes to one student.
"It keeps the journal pages and activities free of clutter," he said. "This helps the student stay organized for each of their assigned classes. Each student is enrolled in a homeroom, art, gym, library, and music class."
In Landau's class students were able to use Seesaw to create "monsters."
To familiarize themselves with the camera feature, students took pictures of an object they found at their desk, she said. Once the picture was taken, the student could use the pen, marker, highlighter and other tools to draw on their object to create their “monster."
Landau said students were having fun with the app.
"I am happy we are able to keep students interest with this and it is working," she said.