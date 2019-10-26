HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania National Guard members eligible for the new PA GI Bill, or Military Family Education Program, can now apply for the program and family members can use the benefit during the 2020-21 academic semesters. Governor Tom Wolf signed the bill, the first of its kind in the nation, into law on July 1.
“Pennsylvania National Guard members historically serve without hesitation when called upon to protect our freedom, and so do their families,” Wolf said. “This educational benefit is a way to show families that their support and sacrifices are noticed and appreciated, and they can now pursue higher education without the burden of debt.”
Under the PA GI Bill, eligible PNG members can receive five years of higher education benefits for their spouses and children at a PA State System of Higher Education institution. The program provides for 10 semesters of tuition-free education for family member(s).
To be eligible, a PNG member must have completed their initial service obligation in the PA Guard and has extended/reenlisted for an additional six-year service obligation to the PA Guard on or after July 1, 2019.
— RICK DANDES