Last updated at 5:30 p.m.
NEW BERLIN — Fire that damaged part of a New Berlin home on Sunday evening was caused by an electrical problem and is not considered suspicious, New Berlin Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Resseguie said on Monday.
"The fire was contained to the room of origin and (there was) some fire damage to the kitchen area," Resseguie wrote in an online response. "The rest of the first floor was significant heat and smoke damage."
He said a state police fire marshal went to the scene on Sunday night and determined the cause.
Fire units from New Berlin, Mifflinburg, Penns Creek, Union Township and Middleburg responded to a house fire call at about 6 p.m. at 322 Front St., New Berlin.
The call was for reported smoke in a structure, but firefighters arrived to find a working house fire in the rear of the building, according to a post on the Union County Fire Wire by Mifflinburg Hose Company.
Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.
Resseguie did not have the homeowner's name.
— JOE SYLVESTER