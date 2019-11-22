SUNBURY — One of the people jailed earlier this week for felony drug charges welcomed the police into the home after she was choking on a piece of steak, according to a criminal complaint filed by Sunbury Police Cpl. Travis Bremigen.
Jessica Perles, 41, of 439 1/2 N. Second St., who now faces an additional felony drug charge, asked the officers to help her turn off the lights of the home before leaving for the hospital. When Bremigen entered the home, he immediately noticed drug paraphernalia and white powder in the living room, according to the criminal complaint.
Bremigen told Perles of his findings and the woman said she no longer needed to leave to go to the hospital. The officer said they could talk about the suspected cocaine or methamphetamine and pills when she returned from medical care.
"Mrs. Perles by her own admission stated, 'that's not cocaine it's meth,'" Bremigen wrote in court documents.
Bremigen charged Perles with a felony count of manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and three misdemeanors: possession of illegal narcotics that were not their own prescription, possessing a small amount of marijuana; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was charged earlier this week with the same felony count, four misdemeanor counts of possession of illegal narcotics that were not their own prescription and one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arraigned on the new charges in front of Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey on Thursday and bail was set at $150,000 cash. This is in addition to Toomey setting the bail at $100,000 cash bail for the original charges.
Bremigen on Tuesday arrived at 439 1/2 N. Second St., with EMS following an emergency call. During the visit, Bremigen said he saw drugs and paraphernalia in plain sight. After getting a search warrant, Bremigen, along with several other law enforcement officers, entered the home at 439 1/2 N. Second St, at around 8:20 a.m.
Delilah Dalton, 21, of Twin House Road, Oxford, appeared "nervous and was showing signs of irritability with the fact that there were two officers present," Bremigen reported. "I found this to be suspicious behavior."
When Perles invited the officers into his home, Bremigen said he observed a mirror with off-white powder substance on a coffee table in the living room, a digital scale and a large number of pills in a plastic bag.
Officers later seized suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and prescription medication. A total of 142 syringes and 27 drug-related items were found, police reported.
Dalton and Daniel Mordan, 47, of Church Ave., were each charged with a felony count of manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, four misdemeanor counts of possession of illegal narcotics that were not their own prescription and one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arraigned in front of Toomey and committed to county prison on $100,000 cash bail.
Bremigen said another male who is not in custody will face additional charges.
Perles, Dalton and Mordan are all scheduled for preliminary hearings in front of Toomey on the first set of charges at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 26. Perles is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the second set of charges at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 3.