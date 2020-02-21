LEWISBURG — Sue Greene said she doesn’t foresee any major changes for Union County government as she settles into her new role of chief clerk, but she did make one change early on in her job: she switched around the desk in her office.
“I want to be able to see who’s coming,” Greene said of repositioning her desk to see into a hallway leading to her office at the Union County Government Center. Her first day on the job was Feb. 10.
Administering county government can be an unpredictable task. Knowing who is coming and, perhaps more importantly, what’s coming isn’t guaranteed.
Shawn McLaughlin, who served in the clerk’s role on an interim basis the past 10 months before Greene took over, said unpredictability is part of the challenge.
“Stuff comes at you from every angle throughout the day, and it can be hard to keep up,” said McLaughlin, who returned to his full-time position as planning and economic development director.
McLaughlin was a stop-gap between Greene and the late Dee Robinson, who served as chief clerk over four decades. Greene never met Robinson, who left a lasting mark on Union County and its government, but quickly earned respect for the work she performed.
“I have a lot of respect for Dee’s role here. All the moving parts I’ve seen in a snippet of time, I can’t imagine,” Greene said.
Greene has a 30-year background in business, operations and workforce development. She’s worked for CVS Pharmacy, Evangelical Community Hospital and spent the past 16 years with Penn State University.
She’s a local, too, a self-described “Evan baby” who lived in East Lewisburg with her parents Pat Galazin and the late Joe Galazin. She graduated from Milton Area High School in 1977 and continued a lifetime of learning. She’s currently pursuing a doctorate in workforce education and development from Penn State.
Greene lives in Lewisburg with her husband, Dan. It’s been their hometown for the last 20 years. They celebrated 20 years of marriage on New Year’s Eve.
That permanent move home two decades ago came on the news that her mother, now 82 and just recently retired, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her father had already passed away at the time.
“I was standing in my kitchen in Alexandria (Virginia). I said to myself, ‘You know what, I don’t care how much money I’m making, how much I enjoy city life,’” Greene recalled about making that decision to move back to the Valley.
Greene retired herself from Penn State on Feb. 7 and began the chief clerk job the following Monday.
She said she admires all the interconnectivity between local government, nonprofits and businesses. The skill-sets she’s developed over her career and professional networks she’s fostered interconnect with her new role, too. She currently serves as president of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“I believe in the county and I believe in the folks here,” Greene said. “I love getting up and coming to work and learning something new again. This adds a whole boatload of learning.”
Greene said it will take time simply to learn everyone’s names and positions. She’s been holding “hello” meetings with department heads and expects planning meetings with those same people to follow. She’ll lean on her own knowledge in places where she excels and in others, like grant writing, she said she’ll depend on others at the government center.
“Sue’s leadership is evident in her first week on the job,” Commissioner Jeff Reber said, noting that Green jumped right into ongoing projects, met department heads and learned about county government. “She’s proven that everything that came through during the interview is exactly who she is.”
Greene said she appreciates the support the Board of Commissioners has provided.
“I really believe relationships are huge. You have to understand people do a great job and love to serve,” Greene said.