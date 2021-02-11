New city administrator ready to move Sunbury forward

SUNBURY — Like others in the past, Derrick Backer believes he will be the one that lasts as Sunbury City Administrator.
Backer, who was hired last month, hit the ground running, after leaving his role as executive director of Sunbury Revitalization Inc.
"I have the experience," he said. "I have a lot of ideas."
Backer said he wants to clean up the downtown.
"The buildings downtown are just not ready for businesses to come yet," he said. "My goal is to make sure these buildings are being brought up to code."
Backer said he will enforce a city ordinance that now allows city code officers to enter the building and make sure things are up to code.
"We want to be able to make sure things are up to snuff, so to speak," he said. "We haven't started yet going into the buildings because of COVID but we are hoping to get started here soon."
Backer, 30, of Shamokin Dam, formally worked as a deputy political director in Harrisburg and has a political science degree from Bloomsburg University. One of his strong points, he said, is writing grants.
"I want to make an impact in the community I reside in," he said.
Backer said another goal is to get as many grants as possible.
"The first step for me was to make sure we had a grant process in place for approval," he said. "I want to make sure everything we go for the council votes on and knows exactly how much the grants would cost if they are matching grants. The reason why is because it is taxpayer money."
Backer said there are several grants he is eyeing up for small businesses and park and recreation grants.
"There are never any promises we will get them," he said. "But Sunbury is very well situated to go after many grants. We have many natural resources in our area and blight. We have a lot of needs in the community and a ton of grants to fill those needs."
Backer said he will work with the redevelopment authority. "I have been working with them right from the start," he said.
Backer who took over for former administrator Jody Ocker, who left after citing differences with some councilmembers, said he plans on being in Sunbury for a long time.
"I want to work with everyone and do the best I could for the city," he said. "I want to work with code, the streets department and all areas of the city. It's not just me doing all this, it's a team effort. We are all growing in the same direction."
Councilman Jim Eister said he is thrilled to have Backer working for the city. "He is such a smart person," Eister said. "He knows what grants are out there and he will be able to get the city a lot these things we didn't know where out there to get."
Backer said he will be available to residents.
"I will never say no to a conversation," he said. "I want to get involved with the community, whether that is community events, partnerships and anything to make a difference and meet as many residents as possible."
To watch the full interview with Backer visit www.dailyitem.com.