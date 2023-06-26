SUNBURY — Northumberland resident Branden Deans will be the new Sunbury City Clerk after Mayor Josh Brosious and City Council voted to hire the 25-year-old Monday night.
“I am excited for Branden’s new hire as he is hungry to learn the position and is eager to learn from our former City Clerk Jolinn Barner to continue to keep doing positive things for our city and employees,” Brosious said after the vote took place during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Deans said he is honored to be hired.
“I am very excited to get started,” he said. “I look forward to coming to the office and continuing the work being done.”
Deans, a Selinsgrove graduate, said he graduated from West Virginia University in 2020 before moving back to the Valley.
Brosious said the position of administrative assistant was still open after current administrative assistant Ciara Chappell resigned early this month.
Councilman John Barnhart, who was not present Monday night because of family reasons, submitted a letter saying he wanted council to wait to hire a city clerk until all council members were able to meet the candidates and speak with them.
Councilman Jim Eister, Ric Reichner and Councilwoman Lisa Martina, along with Brosious voted in favor of hiring Deans.
Brosious also announced Monday night that Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare will be hosting a meet the chief night on July 11 at City Hall at 6 p.m.
Hare said he wanted to be able to meet with the public and discuss any concerns residents may have.
Brosious said the session would last about an hour.
Brosious also announced that on July 10 at 5:30 p.m. he will host a work session to discuss the mid-year city budget prior to the scheduled 6:15 p.m. regular meeting.