MIFFLINBURG — There are no standardized tests, no lectures from teachers as part of an experimental course offered only to seniors this year at Mifflinburg Area High School.
The course, MPower, challenges students with project-based learning rather than direct instruction.
Twenty-two students meet for three consecutive periods daily. They work autonomously in small groups on specific assignments, delineate responsibilities internally and together, deliver a presentation of their findings to an audience. The groups dissolve at the completion of a project and new groups emerge.
“It allows us to teach skills that are not on standardized tests,” said Jason Dressler, who teaches the course along with Stacy Reitenbach.
The course meets common core standards for English, social studies and math. Its intent, however, is not only to foster knowledge of a particular topic.
Reitenbach and Dressler developed MPower to emphasize soft skills common in work-day settings: networking, goal-setting, creating project timelines, managing workflow, meeting deadlines.
“While students leave school with foundational academic skills, they are often lacking in soft skills that employers are looking for,” Reitenbach said.
“We wanted to create an environment where students are challenged to combine the subjects they have been learning about in isolation over the past 12 years and take on projects that are more like what they might encounter in the workplace,” she said.
The students completed two projects so far this year. The first was to develop an emergency response plan in the event of a pandemic. The groups researched a respective disease, toured Evangelical Community Hospital’s infection disease containment facilities and interviewed experts like Michelle Dietrich, Union County’s emergency management coordinator, and an epidemiologist from the Pennsylvania Board of Health. Finally, they presented their work to a panel of local experts and school administrators.
The latest project explored the “true cost” — political, environmental, labor — of the manufacturing of popular products like Apple AirPods and Nike sneakers. They spoke with Matthew Rousu, dean of the business college at Susquehanna University, and presented their projects to fellow students in the high school’s economics classes.
The Nike group of McClenason Wagner, Nate Carr, Ryan Darrup and Mackenzie Wiand believe the experience in MPower is better preparing them for higher education and their pending careers. Working together in a group motivates each of the foursome to meet their responsibilities, they said.
“If you don’t do it, you’re letting down the group,” Darrup said.
“Like in a real job,” Wiand added.
“I’m still learning just as much,” Darrup said, “it’s just not with a test.”
Sydney Lemon, Kiley Aikey, Jacky Jiang and Michael Antonyuk researched AirPods. They adjusted to the autonomy that MPower allows, with their teachers serving more as facilitators and consultants that lectors.
“We’ve led ourselves,” Jiang said.
To do that, they had to get comfortable working together. That took some adjustment, Aikey said.
“This class makes you bond,” she said. “It was really uncomfortable at first.”
Dressler said that at the start of the year, students took personality tests and engaged in team-building exercises to establish comfort with each other. Dressler added that he and Reitenbach have stressed the value of freedom of communication and idea-sharing.
When students complete a project in MPower, they’re graded interview-style. One student meets with both Dressler and Reitenbach in person. The students are judged individually on the work they specifically performed for a project. They must present evidence of their participation, not just a command of a subject.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said Dressler and Reitenbach completed a three-year Designated Teacher Leader Program in-house. The program looks to foster an understanding of public education beyond the surface, Lichtel said, and encourage innovation in teaching methods.
“We have quite a few teachers in our high school who are deliberately designing learning experiences that cultivate ‘student agency,’ which we view in terms of authentic student ownership of learning. The vision we are building is of competency-based learning programs, which allow students to pursue mastery of learning in a more personalized way — with purpose and a degree of flexibility,” Lichtel said.
Lichtel said he expects MPower to continue beyond this school year and perhaps evolve and expand.