More than a year after Scott Schaeffer, 54, of Sunbury, filed a motion to test DNA evidence found at the scene of the 1986 Rickey Wolfe homicide, Senior Judge Lawrence Clark received new briefs in Northumberland County Court on Monday.
Deputy Attorney General Christopher Schmidt wrote in this week's filing that Schaeffer chose to resolve the case by entering a beneficial no-contest plea in 2004.
"The case is over and should not be reopened where Schaeffer's guilt or innocence is not a question for this court and Schaeffer fails to meet multiple required provisions of DNA testing statute," Schmidt wrote.
Schaeffer's lawyer, Joel Wiest, wrote he is unclear why the state is fighting the testing.
“There is no threat to the public and the only possible outcome of testing is there is nothing to point to the actual killer," Wiest said. "All of this begs the answer to the question raised by this honorable court itself, what is the commonwealth afraid of?"
Last month Schaeffer and Wiest argued Schaeffer should be granted DNA testing because it will clear him from the crime he was convicted of in 1990. Schmidt and Wiest spent nearly an hour and 30 minutes providing oral arguments about Schaeffer's case.
"What is the government afraid of?" Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence Clark asked Schmidt during the November hearing.
In this week's briefs, Schmidt said testing DNA from the scene would not prove anything because those that were arrested for the crime have either served their sentence or were found not guilty. Schmidt argued that DNA testing was available to Schaeffer in 1990 and in 2004 but Schaeffer never asked for it. He argued Schaeffer missed his opportunity and that filing the motion to test the evidence is his right, he is just too late.
Wiest's filing states, "in essence, Schaeffer is entitled both legally and morally to the requested DNA tests in order to prove his innocence.”
Schmidt argues Schaeffer can't be exonerated of the murder because he is not guilty of it. He said Schaeffer made a deal during that 2004 hearing after he was granted a new trial.
That’s where Schaeffer pleaded no contest to the murder, thus releasing him from prison.
“Schaeffer would argue the Commonwealth is working very hard to prevent a test in which could in no way harm anyone,” Wiest wrote in the brief. “It would seem ludicrous that Schaeffer at this juncture would wish to have DNA evidence tested if there was any possibility that the same would point to him in any way. Schaeffer’s motives seem fairly clear. Prove he is innocent and find the actual killers and bring them to justice.”
Clark asked Wiest and Schmidt to file the new briefs after transcripts from a 2004 hearing were found toward the end of last month's hearing.
In that 2004 hearing, Schaeffer pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping after spending nearly 17 years in prison for the crime. Schaeffer was found guilty after a jury trial in 1990. Trial testimony that linked Schaeffer to the crime came from what the state called Schaeffer's co-conspirator, Robert Hummel. Hummel, who spent 10 years in prison after testifying, later admitted he lied under oath during his testimony concerning Schaeffer.
Clark said last month that DNA testing in 1990 and in 2004 was different from current testing and could possibly reveal there may be other defendants involved in the murder. Clark explained that whatever he decides in the case would be the first decision made in DNA testing of this nature across the commonwealth.
"This is it right here and right now," Clark said. "This will have profound consequences across the state."
Clark will either schedule a hearing with his decision or issue a written decision.